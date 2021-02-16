USA + 1 more

USA, Mexico - Severe weather (US Government, SMN Mexico, NOAA-WPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2021)

  • Heavy snowfall and low temperature have been reported across southern USA and northern Mexico, resulting in fatalities.
  • According to media, at least six people died in USA (Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Tennessee States) and one in Mexico (Chihuahua State) due to snow-related accidents. Power outages affected more than 4 million people in Texas and more than 4.7 million customers in northern Mexico.
  • A state of emergency has been issued for Texas on 14 February. Winter and ice storm warnings have been issued for north-eastern and southern USA States, including the ones already affected. Warnings for low temperature have been issued for northern Mexico.
  • On 16-17 February, heavy rain and snow and low temperature are forecast over southern USA States, and heavy rainfall, low temperature and strong wind are expected over northern Mexico and eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

