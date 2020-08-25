USA + 1 more
USA, The Caribbean - Tropical Cyclones Laura and Marco update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)
- Tropical Storm LAURA is strengthening as it moves north-west over the Gulf of Mexico. On 25 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 85 km north of the western tip of Cuba. LAURA is forecast to make landfall over the south-west coast of Louisiana early on 27 August as a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds up to 175 km/h.
- In parallel, Tropical Storm MARCO reached the south-east coast of Louisiana on 24 August and is moving westward close to the southern coast of Louisiana as a tropical depression.
- A State of Emergency has been declared for Louisiana, Texas and Mississipi as well as preventative evacuation orders.
- Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over western and northern Cuba today and across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas from 26-29 August.
- A tropical storm warning remains in effect for northern Cuba, Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas and a hurricane watch has been issued from Port Bolivar (Texas) to west of Morgan City (Louisiana).