USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 07 Sep 2019 — View Original
- The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 43 and is expected to rise further.
- The ERCC has accepted on behalf of the Bahamian government an offer by The Netherlands for two naval vessels to support the relief efforts.
- The ships HMS Johan de Witt and HMS Snellius, currently in St. Maarten (Netherlands), are expected to arrive in the Bahamas on 11 September.
- HMS Johan de Witt is equipped with desalination capacities and a landing platform dock suitable for small boats and landing craft. The ship is also carrying two helicopters and several landing vessels which can used in the delivery of the relief items.
- HMS Snellius is a hydrographic assessment ship with surveying capacities able to detect underwater wreckage necessary for clearing ports.
- The ships are also carrying a contingent of marines trained in civil-military rescue operations.