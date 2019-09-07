07 Sep 2019

USA, The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Sep 2019 View Original
  • The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 43 and is expected to rise further.
  • The ERCC has accepted on behalf of the Bahamian government an offer by The Netherlands for two naval vessels to support the relief efforts.
  • The ships HMS Johan de Witt and HMS Snellius, currently in St. Maarten (Netherlands), are expected to arrive in the Bahamas on 11 September.
  • HMS Johan de Witt is equipped with desalination capacities and a landing platform dock suitable for small boats and landing craft. The ship is also carrying two helicopters and several landing vessels which can used in the delivery of the relief items.
  • HMS Snellius is a hydrographic assessment ship with surveying capacities able to detect underwater wreckage necessary for clearing ports.
  • The ships are also carrying a contingent of marines trained in civil-military rescue operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.