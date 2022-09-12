U.S. Policy and Compact of Free Association (COFA) Citizens: Migration from Climate-Vulnerable Countries

This paper is part of USCRI’s ongoing policy and advocacy work highlighting strengths and weaknesses in existing U.S. and international policy toward migration from climate-affected countries and possible policies or models to pursue in response.

Through a series of bilateral treaties called the Compacts of Free Association, citizens of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau are granted a unique status as legal nonimmigrants who may work and live in the United States indefinitely without a visa. While this has facilitated tens of thousands of these nations’ citizens migrating to the United States, this migrant population has been repeatedly affected by policy decisions overlooking or excluding them. With financial and other aspects of the Compacts being renegotiated, it is time to revisit how this population has been served—and not served—while in the United States and how developed countries welcome migrants from nations vulnerable to climate change.