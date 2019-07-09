The U.S. Made an Elective Decision to Traumatize Children

One year of medical neglect. Of fear and intimidation. Of psychological trauma. In that one year, at least five migrant children have died and thousands more have been ripped from the arms of their parents at the U.S. southern border.

Youtube: No More Watching and Waiting - The Cost of Family Separation and Child Detention Policies

Our video, produced in partnership with MoveOn, explains why no child belongs in detention. The United States knows how to do this right, and yet the administration made an elective decision to traumatize children.

PHR has been at the border, interviewing children, families and other asylum seekers to document the medical and psychological trauma caused by U.S. policy and Department of Homeland Security mismanagement. And what we’ve found makes it clear: It’s beyond time to end all policies that lead to the detention and separation of children.