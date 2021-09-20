U.S. Deportations to Haiti ‘Legally and Morally Indefensible’

Eric Schwartz September 20, 2021

Please see below statement from Refugees International President Eric P. Schwartz:

“According to a plan announced on Saturday, the Biden administration has begun to fly asylum seekers to Haiti, though many of them have not lived in Haiti for years. When U.S. officials expel and return individuals seeking protection without assessing their asylum claims, they act unlawfully and create serious risks to the safety of asylum seekers. And the risks with respect to Haiti are particularly compelling.

Expelling and returning Haitians to a country in the midst of a political and humanitarian crisis—to a country which cannot ensure their security and basic needs—is both legally and morally indefensible.”

