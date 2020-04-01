The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ response to COVID-19: Announcing additional support to newly arrived refugees

MEDIA CONTACT:

ARLINGTON, VA – As part of our efforts to support partner agencies and the newly arriving clients we all serve, USCRI is making available special funds to meet some of the emergent needs of clients during the coronavirus health crisis.

Some of these funds are being made available through the generous and continuing support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). USCRI has decided to provide a special grant to each USCRI affiliate resettlement agency. Although we acknowledge the needs will far exceed the additional resources we are able to offer, we hope this funding makes a difference in our efforts to support newly arrived refugees.

During these difficult times for refugees and immigrants, we are immensely grateful for the support of the LDS church to help us preserve the promise of America as a beacon of hope and freedom,” said Eskinder Negash, President and CEO of USCRI.

We hope and encourage others to follow the moral leadership of LDS and support refugees and immigrants and the work of USCRI.

USCRI has been resettling refugees since 1975 and has provided resettlement services to over 300,000 refugees across the U.S.

USCRI, founded in 1911, is a nongovernmental, not-for-profit international organization committed to working on behalf of refugees and immigrants. USCRI also works with unaccompanied child migrants through the National Center for Refugee and Immigrant Children and protects refugee rights worldwide through our international partnerships.

