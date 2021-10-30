UNHCR welcomes U.S. renewed effort to end policy that endangers asylum-seekers

This statement is attributable to Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR Representative for the United States and the Caribbean.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the U.S. government’s most recent step to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

UNHCR has continuously expressed its serious concerns about this program and its impact on asylum-seekers’ safety and security and their due process rights.

We stand ready to work with all relevant authorities to ensure border and asylum measures and policies are in accordance with international refugee and human rights law.

