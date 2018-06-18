18 Jun 2018

UNHCR urges family unity at southern US border

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Jun 2018 View Original
© UNHCR/Markel Redondo
Genesis Cerrato, 16, with her one-year-old son. Along with her whole family, she fled Honduras escaping violence in her home country.
© UNHCR/Markel Redondo

By UNHCR | 18 June 2018

GENEVA – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, urges the United States to prioritize family unity and the best interests of children as it implements new border management policies along the US-Mexico border.

“There are effective ways to ensure border control without putting families through the lasting psychological trauma of child-parent separation,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

“UNHCR stands ready to support the United States in implementing humane and secure alternatives,” Grandi added.

Growing numbers of families in Central America have been forced in recent years to flee extraordinary, unchecked violence including murder, rape, abduction and forced recruitment of children into gangs. These families have been seeking protection in countries throughout the region.

UNHCR continues to call on governments to work together to address the root causes in Central America and at the same time ensure safe haven for families fleeing life-threatening violence and persecution.

For more information on this topic, please contact:
In Washington DC, Chris Boian, boian@unhcr.org, +1 202 243 7634
In Washington DC, Sibylla BRODZINSKY, brodzins@unhcr.org, +1 202 640 0245

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.