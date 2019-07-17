17 Jul 2019

UNFPA Cuts Will Endanger Displaced Women and Children

from Refugees International
In response to the Trump administration's decision to withhold contributions to the UN Population Fund, Refugees International President Eric Schwartz issued the following statement:

“For the third year in a row, the Trump administration is withholding funding to the UN Population Fund, which provides life-saving assistance—including emergency assistance—to women and children worldwide. This decision will affect some of the world’s most vulnerable people, including survivors of sexual violence who have fled from conflict or have been displaced by natural disasters. Yet again, we see that the United States continues to abdicate its leadership on the global stage and demonstrate that women’s health and safety is not a priority.”

