Unaccompanied Children’s Arrivals are a Humanitarian Challenge—But a Solvable One

For much of 2020, U.S. authorities turned away all asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border, including both families arriving together and unaccompanied children. The prior Administration attempted to justify the restrictions by a novel invocation of Title 42 of the United States Code, which grants a weak form of quarantine power to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—but no enforcement authority. The CDC’s own public-health experts opposed the border closure, but were overruled by then-Vice President Mike Pence. For unaccompanied children in particular, the border closure was in contravention of the protections spelled out in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA) of 2008.

In November, a judge in the Second Circuit restricted the U.S. government’s ability to summarily expel unaccompanied children. At that time, the shelters overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) could operate at only about 60% of their preCOVID capacity. The capacity limitations came about by both ORR policies on social distancing and safety within individual shelters, as well as systematic decisions that took beds offline across the network, such as a “border staging posture” that meant that unaccompanied children would quarantine in one facility at the border, then be transferred to a second facility elsewhere—only to be quarantined again. A USCRI brief in December noted that ORR had yet to treat COVID-19 as a population-health problem.

The current arrivals of unaccompanied children into the U.S. present a humanitarian challenge.

Fundamentally the challenge is one of capacity—the system that cares for unaccompanied children and reunites them with family in the U.S. had neither the bed space available nor the flexibility to easily add space in licensed facilities. But the uptick, in relative numbers, is small. There are currently around 17,000 unaccompanied children in U.S. government custody: 5,156 in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and 11,900 in the custody of ORR. By comparison, the Los Angeles Unified School District educates 600,000 students during the day, every day;

U.S. foster-care system serves more than 650,000 children each year. This brief will discuss how ORR can expand capacity so that future surges no longer turn into political crises. The primary means to do so are to move to high-contact case management, so that children are reunited with families faster, and adding beds, so that ORR has more licensed spaces in which to place children in need of care and protection.