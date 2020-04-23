Trump Immigration EO Needlessly Separates Families

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior U.S. Advocate Yael Schacher:

“President Trump’s latest order is an illegal effort to rewrite immigration law by executive fiat. In the name of putting American workers first, the Executive Order needlessly suspends the admission of young children of legal permanent residents and elderly parents of naturalized American citizens, among others.

This Order is a continuation of the administration’s hurtful attempt to separate immigrant families rather than work with Congress to create better policies that will benefit us all. The order punishes some of the very immigrant families in the United States who are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus and contributing so much to efforts to fight it. At a time when the country must come together, the administration’s xenophobic actions will only hurt us.”

For more information or to arrange an interview with Yael, please contact Sarah Sheffer at ssheffer@refugeesinternational.org* or 202 540 7029.*