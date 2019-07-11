11 Jul 2019

Tropical Storm Barry - Estimated Impacts Advisory 5, 11 July 2019 1500 UTC

Published on 11 Jul 2019
Download PDF (410.69 KB)

NWS Summary: At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 88.7 West. Barry is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Friday. On the forecast track the center of Barry will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday. Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) mainly to the southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

