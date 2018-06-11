Tighter security, immigration crackdown boost trafficking concerns along U.S.-Mexico border

The Rio Grande Valley of Texas is a major corridor for migration further north into the United States

By Ellen Wulfhorst

MCALLEN, Texas, June 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fear of tighter border patrols and tough new laws is silencing victims of human trafficking in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, a prime location for migrants to enter the United States, according to a Thomson Reuters Foundation investigation.

Running about 100 miles (160 km) along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Valley has been thrust into the spotlight with President Donald Trump's call for a wall that could impact thousands of its residents and workers, legal and illegal.

Here are 10 facts about the Valley and trafficking in Texas: