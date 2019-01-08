There’s no National Security Emergency at the Border to Justify an Authoritarian Power Grab

by Adam Isacson

But there’s a humanitarian crisis, and we must deal with it.

When he appears on national television tonight, President Trump may declare a national emergency, empowering him to use Defense Department funds to have soldiers build a border wall. This would allow him to evade a Congress where he is unable to convince a majority to give him the $5.7 billion he wants to build 234 miles of “new physical barrier.”

While this step might allow President Trump to claim he is building a wall, it could do serious harm to the checks and balances on executive power on which our democracy depends. It would also set a terrible modern precedent for the misuse of the U.S. military on U.S. soil for domestic, politicized means.

As U.S. law is written, there is little Congress can do to stop this. To reject a national emergency declaration, Congress must pass a joint resolution rejecting it. A joint resolution requires the president’s signature. If the Republican-majority Senate somehow went along and Congress passed such a resolution, Trump could veto it. The Senate (and perhaps the House) would be unable to muster the two-thirds majority necessary to override such a veto.

So the battle will be in the courts. It will be up to judges—probably going all the way to the Supreme Court—to decide whether an “emergency” exists at the U.S.-Mexico border.

WOLA staff have worked at the U.S.-Mexico border since 2011. We’ve been there dozens of times, and are visiting again this week. And we want to be as emphatic as possible: there is no security emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. What we do have at the border is a growing humanitarian crisis, as tens of thousands of Central American children and families come to the border each month seeking asylum.

The United States needs to take urgent measures to address this humanitarian crisis. But building a wall is not one of those measures. Building a wall to deal with asylum-seeking families is like building a horse-and-buggy trail to deal with highway traffic. A wall does nothing to impact the conditions driving people to migrate, and does nothing to affect the flow of asylum-seekers presenting themselves at official U.S. ports of entry.