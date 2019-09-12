Supreme Court Ruling a Dire Threat to Asylum Seekers’ Safety: PHR

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration to block those who seek asylum at the southern border without first applying for asylum in another country they transited, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) denounced the ruling as inhumane and impractical.

The following statement is attributable to PHR’s Senior Researcher, _Tamaryn Nelson:_

“This ‘third country’ asylum rule practically bans asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border for all nationalities except Mexicans. Hondurans and Salvadorans – many of whom have fled unthinkable violence and persecution – will have to seek and be denied asylum in Guatemala or Mexico before they can apply in the United States. Guatemalans would have to apply and be denied in Mexico before they would be eligible for asylum in the United States. The same would apply to asylum seekers of other nationalities from around the world who traveled through these countries to reach the U.S-Mexico border.

“PHR’s research shows how asylum seekers who transit through or remain stuck in Mexico or Guatemala continue to face violence or threats in those countries. These governments simply cannot protect asylum seekers nor adequately process their claims.

“Seeking asylum is a human right. For decades, the United States has provided due process for those applying for asylum who have escaped torture, killings, and persecution, regardless of how they arrived at the country. This Supreme Court ruling allows the Trump administration to abandon this life-saving practice while the constitutionality of the new policy is still pending. It seriously undermines the United States’ standing as a safe haven.

_“This decision condemns the children and families who seek asylum to greater violence, insecurity, and uncertainty.”

Additional Background on PHR’s Asylum Work:

As the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border has become increasingly severe, PHR has sent teams of medical and mental health clinicians to interview children, families, and other asylum seekers as part of its Asylum Network’s effort to evaluate the medical and psychological conditions of asylum seekers. PHR’s findings make clear that it is time for the U.S. administration to end all policies that lead to the detention of children and separation of families.

In June, PHR released two groundbreaking reports on: 1) the medical and mental health impacts of exposure to trauma in children seeking asylum; and 2) how U.S. immigration enforcement in health facilities is harming patients across the United States. Both reports speak to the severity of the health consequences and the urgent need for policy solutions and include detailed recommendations for the U.S. government and other parties.

PHR partnered with the Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights to produce its report “There is No One Here to Protect You: Trauma Among Children Fleeing Violence in Central America,” which presents the first case series of child and adolescent asylum seekers arriving in the United States. The report documents the physical and psychological harm caused by gang and domestic violence against children in their home countries, as well as compounding trauma experienced by children in transit to the United States and in U.S. immigration detention.

PHR’s policy brief “Not in My Exam Room” documents discriminatory practices by U.S. immigration enforcement that have led to egregious health care violations, including impeding patient care and neglect of medical advice. The brief details harsh immigration enforcement actions within the militarized border zone which are violating patient rights and creating widening racial and ethnic health disparities as well as putting the health care of patients and the ethical obligations of medical professionals at risk.

PHR has repeatedly called on the U.S. administration to guarantee the basic health of individuals in its custody and to provide adequate medical treatment of children affected by trauma in regard to both physical and mental health.