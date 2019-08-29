29 Aug 2019

Supporting Dioceses Preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Report
from Episcopal Relief and Development
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting dioceses located in the path of Hurricane Dorian as they prepare to respond to the needs of impacted communities.

According to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday, August 29, Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm as it moves north towards the Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern United States over Labor Day weekend. The storm passed through the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday with winds of 85 mph and heavy rainfall, causing damage to buildings and power lines in the US Virgin Islands.

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting affected dioceses and dioceses in the projected path of the storm, in the Caribbean as well as on the US mainland, as they prepare response efforts.. The US Disaster team has begun daily coordination calls with the dioceses to provide assistance as they plan next steps and activate their disaster response plans. Many of these dioceses are still recovering from the effects of the devastating 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season and have been working to build resilience for future storms.

“We’re seeing that dioceses who have experienced catastrophic hurricanes in the past two years are not easily shaken by new occurrences; resiliency has been built into their recovery efforts,” said Katie Mears, Director for Episcopal Relief & Development’s US Disaster Program. “They have emergency plans in place, clearly established roles and responsibilities matched with an impenetrable passion to match their gifts with the needs of their most vulnerable neighbors.”

Please pray for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Donations to the Hurricane Relief Fund will help Episcopal Relief & Development’s church partners provide critical emergency assistance. To learn more about building a _Season of Resilience_and to download disaster preparedness resources, visit episcopalrelief.org/resilience.

For over 75 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for more than 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus’ words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.