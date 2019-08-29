Supporting Dioceses Preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting dioceses located in the path of Hurricane Dorian as they prepare to respond to the needs of impacted communities.

According to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday, August 29, Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm as it moves north towards the Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern United States over Labor Day weekend. The storm passed through the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday with winds of 85 mph and heavy rainfall, causing damage to buildings and power lines in the US Virgin Islands.

Episcopal Relief & Development is supporting affected dioceses and dioceses in the projected path of the storm, in the Caribbean as well as on the US mainland, as they prepare response efforts.. The US Disaster team has begun daily coordination calls with the dioceses to provide assistance as they plan next steps and activate their disaster response plans. Many of these dioceses are still recovering from the effects of the devastating 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season and have been working to build resilience for future storms.

“We’re seeing that dioceses who have experienced catastrophic hurricanes in the past two years are not easily shaken by new occurrences; resiliency has been built into their recovery efforts,” said Katie Mears, Director for Episcopal Relief & Development’s US Disaster Program. “They have emergency plans in place, clearly established roles and responsibilities matched with an impenetrable passion to match their gifts with the needs of their most vulnerable neighbors.”

Please pray for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Donations to the Hurricane Relief Fund will help Episcopal Relief & Development’s church partners provide critical emergency assistance. To learn more about building a _Season of Resilience_and to download disaster preparedness resources, visit episcopalrelief.org/resilience.

For over 75 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for more than 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus’ words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.