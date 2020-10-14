Statement: The U.S. must immediately halt ICE deportations of Africans

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior Advocate for West and Central Africa Alexandra Lamarche:

"Refugees International is alarmed by reports that the Trump administration will begin deporting large groups of asylum seekers from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo this week. These asylum seekers are currently being held in ICE detention centers. Most fled government persecution or civil war at home and will face the very real risk of violence, torture, and even execution upon their return.

We are also concerned by reports that many of these asylum seekers were coerced into acquiescing to their deportation, including through the use of force to sign their travel documents. We urge the United States government to immediately halt these deportations."

