Statement: Refugees International Welcomes President Biden’s Refugee Resettlement Commitment

Please see below statement from Refugees International President Eric Schwartz:

"Refugees International applauds President Biden's announcement today of his intention to raise the refugee admissions ceiling to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022. This announcement recognizes the importance of a program that saves lives, unites families, and contributes so much to American life. The past four years have seen the slashing of refugee resettlement numbers in the United States even as global refugee numbers continued to climb.

President Biden's announcement is the first of what we hope will be many contributions to rebuilding the refugee resettlement infrastructure in the United States and restoring the leadership of the United States in support and protection for refugees."

To arrange an interview, please contact Refugees International Director of Communications Sarah Sheffer at *ssheffer@refugeesinternational.org or +1 202 540 7029.*