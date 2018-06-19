Separation of Families at the U.S. Southern Border

Eric Schwartz, June 19, 2018

Refugees International condemns the separation of children from parents seeking protection in the United States. These measures are nowhere mandated in U.S. law, are inhumane, and risk creating psychological and emotional damage to the children and their families.

This terrible practice is part and parcel of a disreputable effort at vilification of asylum seekers, which includes criminalization of the asylum process and incarceration of those fleeing persecution. It is in conflict with both American values and American commitments to refugee protection.

As Refugees International outlined in a recent report, Putting Lives at Risk, restrictive U.S. practices on asylum are only exacerbating the substantial dangers faced by those in need of basic protections.