19 Jun 2018

Separation of Families at the U.S. Southern Border

Report
from Refugees International
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

Eric Schwartz, June 19, 2018

Refugees International condemns the separation of children from parents seeking protection in the United States. These measures are nowhere mandated in U.S. law, are inhumane, and risk creating psychological and emotional damage to the children and their families.

This terrible practice is part and parcel of a disreputable effort at vilification of asylum seekers, which includes criminalization of the asylum process and incarceration of those fleeing persecution. It is in conflict with both American values and American commitments to refugee protection.

Refugees International condemns the separation of children from parents seeking protection in the United States.

As Refugees International outlined in a recent report, Putting Lives at Risk, restrictive U.S. practices on asylum are only exacerbating the substantial dangers faced by those in need of basic protections.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.