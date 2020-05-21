Save the Children Statement on Indefinite U.S. Border Closure

‘Decision to indefinitely close our borders to asylum seekers extends a policy that harms vulnerable children and should be reversed immediately’

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (May 21, 2020) – Save the Children Senior Vice President for U.S. Programs & Advocacy and Save the Children Action Network President Mark Shriver today expressed his deep concern about the indefinite closure of the U.S. border to asylum seekers as put into effect last night by an order of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying:

“As a proud global citizen, it’s essential that the United States of America does its part to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the Administration’s decision to indefinitely close our borders to asylum seekers extends a policy that harms vulnerable children and should be reversed immediately. We are disheartened time and again when government data reveals the enormous number of children – nearly 1,000 from March 20 through April 30 – who are being returned to the countries from which they’ve fled. Actions this Administration is taking against children are disturbing. Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network join concerned members of the public health community and call for the government to withdraw this harmful policy, especially considering the recent letter submitted to the CDC and DHS underscoring that the order is based on, and I quote, ‘specious justifications and fails to protect public health.’ Kids deserve our best, and simply put, we’re failing to protect and provide for our world’s most vulnerable.”