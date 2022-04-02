Save the Children Statement on Biden Administration Decision to Rescind Title 42

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

Washington, D.C. (April 1, 2022) – After today’s announcement that Tile 42 will be revoked by May 23, Christy Gleason, Save the Children Vice President of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns, issued the following statement:

“We commend the Biden administration for announcing the termination of Title 42, a harmful policy that has put asylum-seeking children and families at risk of unnecessary danger for far too long. We call on the Biden Administration and Congress to continue this critical work to create a more just and humane system for processing asylum claims for all who seek safe haven in our country. We stand ready to work with the US government, border communities and partner organizations to ensure that we can meet the needs at the border. We have the capacity and compassion to restore our asylum system for all seeking safety and protection. Now is the time to act.”

Save the Children – together with our political advocacy arm, Save the Children Action Network – will continue to work with the Biden administration to ensure families and children are treated legally, with dignity and respect, and advocate for the creation of reimagined immigration system.

