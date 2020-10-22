Save the Children & Save the Children Action Network Call for What’s Right: Reuniting Every Single Separated Family Immediately

Washington, D.C. (October 21, 2020) – In response to news reports that court-appointed lawyers cannot find the parents of 545 children who were separated at the U.S. southern border under a 2017 pilot program, Betsy Zorio, Vice President of U.S. Programs & Advocacy at Save the Children, issued the following statement:

Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) are horrified to learn that more than three years later, hundreds of children and families remain separated. Family separation is a cruel and inhumane policy, which can cause irreparable harm to children and parents alike. We urge the administration, in the strongest terms possible, to fix this man-made crisis and stop putting children at risk.

Children deserve better, and Save the Children and SCAN will continue to stand up and call for what's right: reuniting every single separated family immediately -- and never, ever separating children in the first place. Families belong together.