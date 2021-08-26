Save the Children Committed to Supporting Newly-Arriving Afghan Refugee Families Seeking Safety in America

National Leader for Protecting Children in Emergencies Setting up Child-Focused Spaces in Transition Centers and Shelters, Stands Ready to Provide Critical Relief Supplies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (August 25, 2021) — As the United States begins welcoming newly-arriving Afghan children and families fleeing violence in their home country, Save the Children has mobilized its emergency response team to meet their most urgent needs.

Save the Children has established a safe play and activity area for kids at a temporary shelter in northern Virginia, where kids can have a moment to be kids again, begin to express themselves and cope during this scary and stressful time. In addition, the nonprofit's emergency response staff is working to setup a private space for families with small babies at a transition center in northern Virginia, where parents and caregivers can change diapers, bathe and breastfeed their children.

Save the Children also stands ready to support at other temporary shelters opening up across the country to support refugee children and families, as well as provide essential child-focused items, including hygiene kits, diapers, wipes and COVID-prevention materials.

More than 80,000 children in Afghanistan have fled their homes since the start of June alone amid escalating violence, according to the UN.

"Afghan children have known nothing but conflict their entire lives, and many have faced emergency levels of hunger. They're unsure of what the future may hold, and it's critical we get them the supports they need to begin to recover during this difficult time," said Janti Soeripto, Save the Children's President and CEO. "Save the Children is committed to ensuring Afghan children and their families are safe and protected as they seek refuge in America, and can begin to look toward a brighter future."

Save the Children is the national leader in protecting children in emergencies, and has been helping families in Afghanistan since 1976, including providing health, education, child protection, and nutrition and livelihoods services.

To support Save the Children's efforts to help Afghan children and families, as well as children in crisis worldwide, please contribute to our Children's Emergency Fund.