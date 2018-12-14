14 Dec 2018

Save the Children CEO: 'We Must Protect Children At The Border'

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 14 Dec 2018

Media Contact: Sara Neumann 203.209.6545 (M)

Statement from Carolyn Miles, President & CEO, Save the Children

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (December 14, 2018) – In response to reports of the tragic death of a 7-year-old girl who was in U.S. custody after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Carolyn Miles, President & CEO of Save the Children, issued the following statement:

Save the Children is heartbroken to learn of the death of a young migrant girl from Guatemala while in U.S. custody last week after crossing the southern border. Every child has a right to safety, protection and a future. We must protect children at the border.

This tragedy again heightens the need to uphold our nation’s values and to approach this complex issue with morality and justice. Far too many families from Central America’s Northern Triangle – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – are forced to flee violence, extreme poverty and unrest. We must focus on addressing root causes of this mass migration and more strongly investing in solutions, while also ensuring the humane treatment of children and families who are seeking asylum in America.

Children should not have to experience the trauma that comes from daily threats, a terrifying journey, forcefully being removed from their parents, facing danger at the border or being held indefinitely by the U.S. government. Together, let’s build a better, brighter future for these kids.

