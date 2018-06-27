Save the Children CEO: ‘Judicial Ruling Ordering Reunification One Step in the Right Direction'

Media Contact: Sara Neumann 203.209.6545 (M)

Statement from Carolyn Miles, President & CEO, Save the Children

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (June 27, 2018) – In response to a ruling last night by a federal judge ordering the federal government to reunite migrant parents with children taken from them under the Trump administration’s family separation policy, Carolyn Miles, President and CEO of Save the Children, issued the following statement:

Save the Children welcomes last night’s ruling ordering the reunification of thousands of parents and children forcibly separated by the Trump administration. However, the federal agencies involved must now take urgent action to ensure that children are reunited with their families as quickly and safely as possible.

The ruling was the first of many necessary wins for children that put their best interests first. Save the Children continues to call on the Trump administration and the United States Congress to do the right thing for children and prioritize children in any policy or legislative decisions that are made on this grave and challenging topic.

Last night’s judicial ruling ordering reunification is one step in the right direction, but Save the Children remains seriously concerned that prolonged family detention and family separations will continue to occur, and that basic issues of reunification, rights to asylum, child protection and due process remain unresolved.

Every day, every hour, every minute a child is without his or her family causes irreparable harm.

