Save the Children CEO: First Family Reunifications is Important Step in Right Direction

**Washington, D.C. (May 4, 2021) ** – In response to yesterday's announcement that the Biden administration will begin to reunite families separated under the prior administration, Janti Soeripto, Save the Children President and CEO, issued the following statement:

"We are very pleased to hear that the Biden administration is beginning to reunite separated families. This is an exciting moment, one filled with hope and optimism for the thousands of needlessly separated parents and children. Since 2018, when former President Trump issued his "zero tolerance" policy, Save the Children -- together with our political advocacy arm, Save the Children Action Network -- *has been a vocal critic of family separation, a cruel and inhumane policy causing irreparable harm to children and parents alike. Our more than 375,000 grassroots advocates nationwide have worked tirelessly to shed light on, and take action against, this harmful policy. They have sent over 683,000 messages to lawmakers, urging them to keep families together and to treat children with dignity and respect. While more work must be done, this is a crucial step in the right direction, and we look forward to continuing our advocacy efforts to ensure every last family is reunited."*