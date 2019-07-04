“Rinconcito del Sol”: A safe and welcoming home for unaccompanied girls waiting for immigration status

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrant’s (USCRI) Rinconcito del Sol, “a little corner of sunshine,” located in Florida, is a shelter for unaccompanied girls between the ages of 13-17. This shelter is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families under the Unaccompanied Alien Children’s Program.

The Unaccompanied Alien Children’s program provides for the care and placement of unaccompanied minors who are apprehended in the U.S. by Homeland Security agents, Border patrol agents, or other federal law enforcement agencies. The children are taken into care until their claims are resolved under U.S. immigration law or released to parents, adult family members or other responsible adults. for

While the girls are in the care of USCRI, we ensure their basic needs are met, including nutritious meals, classroom education, and semi-private bedrooms. We also provide medical care and mental health services to address the physical effects and trauma they may have experienced on their journey to the United States. The girls participate in recreational activities, clubs, and exercise programs. They also have access to legal services to assist with their immigration cases.

This is not a detention center. This is a place where the girls can recover, get stronger and become more prepared for the journey that lies ahead for them.

Rinconcito del Sol, staffed by a team of experienced professionals who give the girls the specialized care they need, is not their final destination. USCRI works with attorneys and social service providers to reunite the girls with their families.

USCRI is a non-profit organization serving the needs and advocating on behalf of refugee and immigrant communities for over 100 years.

If you would like to help USCRI live up to our American values as a nation that welcomes and recognizes the significant contributions refugees and immigrants make to our communities, you can donate here.

For questions from the media, please contact Annette Sheckler, 703-310-3401 (o), 703-463-7657 or asheckler@uscrimail.org.

For frequently asked questions about unaccompanied children, please visit the website of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.