Review of the Department of Justice’s Planning and Implementation of its Zero Tolerance Policy and its Coordination with the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, January 2021

Executive Summary

Introduction

On April 6, 2018, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ, Department) had adopted a “zero tolerance policy” for immigration offenses involving illegal entry and attempted illegal entry into the United States. The policy required each U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) on the Southwest border to prosecute all referrals for illegal entry violations, including misdemeanors, referred by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to the extent practicable, and in consultation with DHS.”

A month later, during a May 7, 2018 speech in San Diego, California, Sessions stated, “I have put in place a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for illegal entry on our Southwest border. If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law.”

The decision to prosecute adults entering the country as part of a family unit represented a change in long-standing DOJ and DHS practice. Historically, when DHS apprehended adults with children illegally crossing the border, DHS, with the concurrence of the Southwest border USAOs, would place the family unit in administrative deportation proceedings without referring the family unit adult to DOJ for criminal prosecution. Following the DOJ issuance of the zero tolerance policy, DHS changed its practice and began referring family unit adults to DOJ for criminal prosecution and the Department agreed to prosecute these cases. As a result, more than 3,000 children were separated from their families and issues regarding reuniting children with their parents remain as of this date.

On June 20, 2018, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Order that largely curtailed the DHS practice of referring family unit adults to DOJ for prosecution. In July 2018, multiple members of Congress requested that the DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) review the Department’s role in the creation and implementation of the zero tolerance policy. The OIG conducted this review to assess the Department’s planning for and implementation of the zero tolerance policy, including its internal coordination with the Southwest border USAOs, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and with DHS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Consistent with the Inspector General Act of 1978, this review does not substitute the OIG’s judgment for the judgments made by DOJ leadership regarding the substantive merits of the zero tolerance policy.

Results in Brief

We found that Department leadership and, in particular, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), which had primary responsibility for the policy’s development, failed to effectively prepare for, or manage, the implementation of the zero tolerance policy. Sessions and a small number of other DOJ officials understood that DHS would change its policy in response to the zero tolerance policy and begin referring to DOJ for criminal prosecution adults who entered the country illegally with children and that prosecution of these family unit adults would result in children being separated from them, at least temporarily. The OIG found that the OAG advocated for this DHS policy change and therefore was a driving force in the DHS decision to begin referring family unit adults for prosecution.

However, DOJ leadership, and the OAG in particular, did not effectively coordinate with the Southwest border USAOs, the USMS, HHS, or the federal courts prior to DHS implementing the new practice of referring family unit adults for criminal prosecution as part of the zero tolerance policy. We further found that the OAG’s expectations for how the family separation process would work significantly underestimated its complexities and demonstrated a deficient understanding of the legal requirements related to the care and custody of separated children. We concluded that the Department’s single-minded focus on increasing immigration prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact of family unit prosecutions and child separations.

In addition, the increase in immigration prosecutions under the zero tolerance policy created operational, resource, and management challenges for the USMS, the USAOs, and the courts. DOJ officials were aware of many of these challenges prior to issuing the zero tolerance policy, but they did not attempt to address them until after the policy was issued.

The Department Did Not Effectively Plan for or Coordinate with the USAOs, the USMS, DHS, or HHS About the Impact that Family Unit Adult Prosecutions Under the Zero Tolerance Policy Would Have on Children, Despite Senior Leaders’ Awareness that It Would Result in the Separation of Children

The April 6, 2018 announcement of the zero tolerance policy was the culmination of a yearlong period during which the Department sought to increase criminal immigration enforcement on the border. DOJ officials told us that Sessions was not satisfied with the Southwest border USAOs’ response to an April 2017 memorandum that he had issued, and throughout 2017 the OAG continued to initiate discussions, within DOJ and with DHS, about potential policy changes to address the number of apprehensions on the Southwest border. These discussions included the prosecution of family unit adults apprehended at the border and the separation of children.

In formulating the zero tolerance policy, Sessions and OAG officials referenced an initiative conducted from March to November 2017 by the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector and the USAOs for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) and later the District of New Mexico (the El Paso Initiative). The El Paso Initiative sought to increase illegal entry prosecutions and allowed for prosecution of family unit adults, resulting in the separation of approximately 280 families. These separations, and the government’s inability in many cases to identify the whereabouts of separated children, generated concerns from prosecutors, judges, and other stakeholders. Despite the concerns, the OAG focused solely on the increase in illegal entry prosecutions resulting from the El Paso Initiative and did not seek readily available information that would have identified for them the serious issues that arose as a result of the prosecutions of family unit adults and the corresponding child separations.

On May 4, 2018, with the urging of Sessions, DHS changed its policy of not referring family unit adults and began referring them to Southwest border USAOs for criminal prosecution. However, DOJ leadership had not effectively coordinated with the Southwest border U.S. Attorneys in advance of this policy change, advised them that DOJ leadership expected that family unit referrals would begin, or informed them that Sessions expected that all such referrals would be criminally prosecuted by the USAOs, despite the “to the extent practicable” language in the zero tolerance policy. As a result, the USAOs learned of the policy change from their DHS counterparts and did not receive guidance about the change from DOJ headquarters until after the policy change was made by DHS.

During a call with Sessions on May 11, the U.S. Attorneys discussed their concerns about family separations, including the whereabouts of children separated as a result of the policy. Sessions promised additional resources but also stated his support for continued prosecution of family unit adults.

We found that the OAG’s stated expectations of how the family separation process would work demonstrated a lack of understanding of the legal framework governing DHS’s detention of alien children and significantly underestimated the complexities of the prosecution process. For example, Sessions told the Southwest border U.S. Attorneys that prosecution of family unit adults would be swift and would be followed by immediate reunification of the separated family. However, federal law requires DHS to place separated children in the custody of HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) within 72 hours of their apprehension. Completing a prosecution within such a timeline was, in most cases, a practical and legal impossibility, even if a defendant sought to plead guilty and be sentenced immediately. Indeed, following implementation of the zero tolerance policy, the Southwest border USAOs had reported to DOJ headquarters that prosecuted adults typically remained in DOJ custody for 3 to 7 days and in some districts even longer. Yet, we determined that Department leadership did not take steps, after receiving this information and learning about DHS’s and HHS’s difficulties in identifying the location of separated children, to reconsider their prior assumptions about the ability to immediately reunify separated families.

The Department Did Not Plan for the Operational, Resource, and Management Impacts that a Substantial Increase in Immigration Prosecutions Resulting from the Zero Tolerance Policy Would Have on the USMS, the USAOs, and the Federal Courts

The OAG did not include the USMS in its discussions about increasing illegal entry prosecutions prior to issuing the zero tolerance policy. As a result, we found that the USMS did not have an opportunity to address the significant resource and operational needs associated with housing an increased number of defendants until after the Attorney General’s announcement in April 2018. A subsequent USMS assessment concluded that, without additional resources, implementation of the zero tolerance policy would result in a fiscal year 2019 funding shortfall of $227 million and a shortage of about 3,000 beds.

In addition, we found that the USMS did not have policies or procedures in place to facilitate communications between migrant children in HHS ORR custody and their parents in USMS custody. As a result, USMS district staff faced challenges as HHS ORR case managers began reaching out to coordinate communications between members of separated families. We identified similar unmet operational and resource needs experienced by the USAOs and the courts on account of the Department’s failure to coordinate with stakeholders prior to issuing the zero tolerance policy.

Recommendations

Based on our findings, the OIG made three recommendations to assist the Department in implementing future policies.