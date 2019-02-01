Report on U.S. customs & Border Protection's Use of Chemical Agents on Migrants at the US-Mexico Border

Report Regarding December 31, 2018 / January 1, 2019 Incident where Border Patrol Used Chemical Agents at Migrants in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Introduction

This report provides an account from the perspective of migrants that were present and affected by the events that unfolded on the evening of December 31, 2018 and the early morning hours of January 1, 2019 at the Tijuana-San Diego border, near Playas de Tijuana, where Border Patrol Agents fired chemical agents at migrants.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has used chemical agents to dissuade migrants in at least two events in the region within a 40-day period. In both incidents, CBP detonated tear gas and other chemical agents onto Mexican territory where migrants gathered. CBP’s use of chemical agents represents an elevated pattern of aggression against migrants intending to seek asylum in the United States. While not a new phenomenon, it is alarming that CBP has responded with unwarranted force in the two recorded cases. This aggression is purportedly in response to migrants traveling in large groups, called caravans. Despite CBP having dealt with large migrating groups as recently as 2016 and 2017, the virulent political motivations guiding the current Administration has generated a crisis where one does not need to exist. CBP’s use of chemical agents to subdue migrants intending to turn themselves in to border enforcement agents, fulfills the optics of a “border crisis” narrative that serves the Administration’s political objectives of seeking funds for unnecessary border wall infrastructure. The consequences of using chemical agents, however, can have deleterious effects to those on the receiving end.

The first recorded event where CBP deployed chemical agents against migrants took place on November 25 in an area adjacent to the Pedestrian West Port of Entry, known as Chaparral. On that same date, CBP agents fired chemical agents at a location east of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry.

The second recorded event, the focus of this report, took place between the evening hours of December 31, 2018 and early morning hours of January 1, 2019, at a construction site in the community of Playas de Tijuana adjacent to Highway 1D (Tijuana-Ensenada), east of the Paseo de Playas de Tijuana off-ramp (see Fig. 1).