Report to Congress on Proposed Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023

INTRODUCTION

This Proposed Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023 Report to the Congress is submitted in compliance with Sections 207(d)(1) and (e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). This report provides the information required by those sections, including:

A description of the nature of the refugee situation; A description of the number and allocation of the refugees to be admitted, and an analysis of conditions within the countries from which they came; A description of the proposed plans for their movement and resettlement and the estimated cost of their movement and resettlement; An analysis of the anticipated social, economic, and demographic impact of their admission to the United States; A description of the extent to which other countries will admit and assist in the resettlement of such refugees; An analysis of the impact of the participation of the United States in the resettlement of such refugees on the foreign policy interests of the United States; and Such additional information as may be appropriate or requested by such members.

This report also contains information as required by Section 602(d) of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-292, October 27, 1998, 112 Stat. 2787) (IRFA), as amended, 22 U.S.C. 6472(d), about religious persecution of refugee populations eligible for consideration for admission to the United States.

This report also meets the reporting requirements of Section 305(b) of the North Korean Human Rights Act of 2004 (Public Law 108-333, October 18, 2004, 118 Stat. 1287), as amended, (22 U.S.C. 7845(b), by providing information about specific measures taken to facilitate access to the United States refugee admissions program for individuals who have fled “countries of particular concern” for violations of religious freedoms, identified pursuant to Section 402(b) of the IRFA (22 U.S.C. 6442(b)).