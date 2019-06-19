19 Jun 2019

Refugees International President: Trump's Guatemala Plan 'an Astonishing Distortion of U.S. Asylum Law'

Report
from Refugees International
Published on 18 Jun 2019 View Original

June 18, 2019

Statement by Refugees International President Eric Schwartz in response to reports that the Trump Administration is pressuring Guatemala to sign a “safe third country” agreement.

In a tweet on Monday, President Trump confirmed that his White House is intent on forcing asylum seekers appearing at U.S. borders to be sent to Guatemala if they have transited Guatemala on route to the United States. The White House plan to secure Guatemala’s agreement to this arrangement is an astonishing distortion of U.S. law on asylum that could put thousands at grave risk. Guatemala is facing a crisis of governance and many of its own people are fleeing gangs and sexual violence, among other dangers. It is unconscionable and inhumane for the United States of America to force Guatemala to agree to being a ‘safe third country,’ and, thus, a haven for Central American asylum seekers when, in truth, it is nothing of the sort.

The U.S. State Department itself advisesagainst traveling in Guatemala because it is unsafe and lacks effective rule of law, and Guatemala has no capacity to provide adequate facilities or safety for thousands Central Americans who might be forced into to the country by U.S. officials. Moreover, under U.S. law, ‘safe third countries’ must have the ability to conduct full and fair individualized asylum determinations. Last year, Guatemala hosted only 664 refugees and asylum seekers, while more than 100,000 Guatemalans fled the country and over another 110,000 transited through Guatemala to seek protection elsewhere. Outsourcing of U.S. border policy to a country that cannot protect its own people will deliberately—with knowledge of the consequences—put into peril highly vulnerable women, men, and children.”

The proposed agreement with Guatemala is the latest piece in the Trump administration’s efforts to shift responsibility for refuge to other countries in the region. This is bad foreign policy that does little to address the root causes pushing Central Americans to migrate. It is also ineffective and inhumane.

This administration needs to realize that effective border management does not mean treating asylum-seekers like criminals.In the end, the administration’s wanton cruelty will degrade U.S. relations in the region, make the migration crisis worse and do little to deter those desperate enough to risk everything for a better life for their families.

Background

For press inquiries, please contact Chris Allbritton at chris@refugeesinternational.org or +1 305 741 9886.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.