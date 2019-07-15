15 Jul 2019

Refugees International: DHS/DOJ Asylum Rule is Illegal and Immoral

Report
from Refugees International
Published on 15 Jul 2019

Eric Schwartz July 15, 2019

In response to DHS/DOJ announcing an Interim Federal Rule overhauling the U.S. asylum system on the southern border, Refugees International President Eric Schwartz issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement that the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security would tomorrow issue a joint Interim Final Rule that would bar most asylum seekers from applying for asylum on the southern border if they pass through any third country is illegal—and a rejection of congressional intent regarding the U.S. asylum statute. It is also immoral. Under U.S. law, transit through another country before reaching the border of the United States is not a legitimate reason to bar someone from seeking asylum. The administration is also seeking to discriminate against asylum seekers based on where they entered the country, and it is without the authority to do so. This attempt to circumvent U.S. asylum law is part of an egregious pattern of actions blocked by court rulings, and we hope and trust U.S. courts will see fit to quickly reject this rule.”

