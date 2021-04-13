Refugees International Concerned by U.S. Agreements with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala

Please see below statement by Refugees International Latin America Advocate Rachel Schmidtke:

“According to recent statements by U.S. officials, the Biden administration has secured agreements with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to put more troops on their borders, with a goal of making it more difficult for migrants to cross borders.

We are concerned that such agreements will impede the rights of people to seek international protection. The U.S. government must clearly communicate that people with protection concerns should be able to leave their countries to escape persecution and violence, and should not be blocked from crossing borders to seek protection.

Refugees International calls on the Biden administration to collaborate with Mexico and Central American countries on regional solutions that provide options for protection consistent with international refugee law.”

