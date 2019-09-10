Red Cross Commits Initial $2M to Help Bahamas, Helps Evacuees Coming to U.S.

The American Red Cross has committed an initial $2 million to support those affected in the Bahamas by Dorian, and is also helping evacuees arriving in the U.S.

The Red Cross is also working in close coordination with our partners at Palm Beach County Emergency Management to provide shelter in West Palm Beach, Florida for evacuees arriving from the Bahamas. In addition to offering safe haven as evacuees plan their next steps, the Red Cross will provide food, water, hygiene items, health services and emotional support. Volunteers will also help reconnect families and provide referrals to those in need with the generous support available through community resources.

If you have lost contact with a US citizen traveling in the Bahamas, contact the U.S. State Department at 1-888-407-4747.

URGENT SITUATION Tens of thousands of people have been affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Both Abaco and Grand Bahama have suffered major destruction, and people are evacuating both islands at a rapid pace. Families in Abaco are leaving the island via helicopter, plane and boat. They are heading to Nassau to stay with family members or at government-run shelters and to join loved ones in the U.S.

People remaining in communities damaged by Hurricane Dorian need emergency shelter materials, water and sanitation, basic hygiene items and more. Teleconnectivity challenges mean that many people still haven’t been able to get in touch with loved ones.

In Nassau, Bahamas Red Cross volunteers have distributed hygiene items, food parcels, clothing and other essentials to evacuees who lost everything to Hurricane Dorian. Volunteers are providing comfort to people suffering from emotional distress and have helped evacuees make phone calls to their families abroad to let them know that they weathered the storm.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have started rolling out a major emergency relief effort, including plane loads of relief supplies landing in the Bahamas, as well as a ship carrying Red Cross relief supplies, which has arrived at Marsh Harbor on the island of Abaco.

There are serious challenges in terms of delivering aid, including damaged airports and destroyed telecommunications networks. Even search-and-rescue choppers haven’t been able to reach some people because there’s no place to land. These challenges are affecting everyone.”

U.S. RESPONSE

Meanwhile, here at home, the Red Cross continues to support people affected by Hurricane Dorian across multiple states. As flood waters recede and power is restored across the east coast, most people have returned home.

Sunday night, 64 people remained in 1 Red Cross shelter in West Palm Beach, Florida, where volunteers are providing comfort to people evacuated to the U.S. from the Bahamas. To date, the Red Cross and community organizations have provided over 38,000 cumulative overnight stays for Hurricane Dorian.

More than 2,800 trained Red Cross responders from all over the country have supported relief efforts. With the help of our partners, the Red Cross has served more than 116,400 meals and snacks. Volunteer mental health and health services professionals have provided some 11,900 contacts to provide support and care to people affected by Hurricane Dorian. More than 32.5 million weather alerts related to Dorian have been sent through Red Cross mobile apps since August 28.

PLEASE GIVE BLOOD Hurricane Dorian has forced the cancellation of nearly 100 Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, resulting in more than 2,300 uncollected blood and platelet donations. We urge eligible individuals in unaffected areas to give blood or platelets to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients. Schedule an appointment today by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

HOW YOU CAN HELP You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian in both the U.S. and the Bahamas. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS ((1-800-733-2767), or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. In the U.S., this includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

For those interested in helping people specifically in the Bahamas, they should write “Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas” in the memo line of a check and mail it to their local Red Cross chapter with the completed donation form available at redcross.org/donate.

