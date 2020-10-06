Recommendations to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program

Rebuilding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and returning America to its historic role as leader in resettlement will take a concerted, long-term effort. A future administration has the unique opportunity to not only rebuild but to usher in needed reforms, which will lay the groundwork for a robust admissions program for years to come.

This document outlines several recommendations to rebuild and strengthen the USRAP by functional area of the program: referrals, processing and placement, reception and integration, and research and data.