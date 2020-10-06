USA
Recommendations to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program
Attachments
Rebuilding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and returning America to its historic role as leader in resettlement will take a concerted, long-term effort. A future administration has the unique opportunity to not only rebuild but to usher in needed reforms, which will lay the groundwork for a robust admissions program for years to come.
This document outlines several recommendations to rebuild and strengthen the USRAP by functional area of the program: referrals, processing and placement, reception and integration, and research and data.