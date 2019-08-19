Project HOPE Calls For Continued Foreign Aid Amidst Global Crises Threatening Lives and Livelihoods

90 humanitarian and development organizations urge the U.S. administration to reconsider freezing funds for U.S. foreign assistance programs

Millwood, Virginia (August 9, 2019) – The global health and humanitarian organization Project HOPE is calling on the U.S. administration and Congress to continue funding for U.S. foreign assistance programs around the world and stop any potential rescission of funds.

“Millions of children, women and men around the world lack access to health care, food, clean water and education – and it’s thanks to the generosity of the American people that they have a fighting chance to live healthy lives and lift their communities out of poverty,” says Rabih Torbay, president and CEO of Project HOPE.

“Consider the 7,000 newborns around the world who die every day. The thousands of people facing down the menace of Ebola and countless other diseases. The millions forced to flee their homes with not much more than the clothes on their back. To end U.S. foreign assistance is to sentence the most vulnerable people in our world to a lifetime of combatting disease, extreme poverty and injustice.”

Project HOPE is one of 90 leading humanitarian organizations urging the administration to reverse recent steps to freeze funding for U.S. foreign assistance programs. Read their statement below.

STATEMENT BY LEADING HUMANITARIAN AND DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATIONS AGAINST ANY RESCISSIONS WITHIN FOREIGN ASSISTANCE BUDGET

As implementers and advocates for humanitarian and development assistance, we urge the Administration to reconsider recent steps to freeze funds for U.S. foreign assistance programs and ask Congress to reject any potential rescission of funds. Together, we release the following joint statement:

“As organizations committed to addressing poverty and alleviating human suffering around the world, we stand together against any freezing of funding for foreign assistance. These funds are critical to helping improve humanitarian and development outcomes for the world’s most marginalized people.

“The Administration’s repeated attempts to rescind U.S. foreign assistance programs leads to instability in U.S. assistance efforts and puts lives at risk at a time of global crisis. This must stop.

“Attempting to cancel life-saving and life-improving funds that have already been appropriated by Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support is dangerous and unparalleled. The cancellation of funds would imperil strategic investments and put countless programs at risk for sudden closure, further endangering some of the world’s most vulnerable people and reversing progress. These proposed cancelations threaten America’s leadership and standing in the world.

“The current freezing of funds is the first step to roll back funding for vital programs that provide direct support for health, education, protection, food security, civil society and disaster relief while also building the capacity of countries to meet their own needs.

“Together, we operate in nearly every country across the globe and have seen firsthand the life-saving impact of these dollars. We are concerned that rescinding these funds that have already been appropriated by Congress will stop critical programs from moving forward and will undermine the ability of NGOs to plan with a focus on impact and sustainability.

“Foreign assistance is not—and never has been—a partisan issue. Both Republicans and Democrats have continuously supported investments in humanitarian and development programs. We strongly urge Congress to reject any potential cuts, ensure that funds reach the communities and families as intended and if necessary, require the expeditious obligation of any funds in a continuing resolution for FY 2020.”