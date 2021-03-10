Policy & Legislative Recommendations to Increase Protections for Refugees and Other Forcibly Displaced Persons

The United States has traditionally been the global leader in refugee protection across both Republican and Democratic administrations. Yet, as global need reached an all-time high of 80 million people displaced in 2020, the United States set its all-time low refugee admissions goal of 15,000. U.S. refugee resettlement operates in a public-private partnership known as the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). USRAP brings the State Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Homeland Security together with nine non-profit organizations that work in refugee resettlement. These non-profits are known as “voluntary agencies,” and they are responsible for resettling refugees in the United States. The voluntary agencies maintain a network of hundreds of affiliated local agencies around the country, which provide services to newly arrived refugees and help refugees achieve self-sufficiency in their new homes as quickly as possible. Our recommendations for addressing the challenges of the global refugee situation follow.

Recommendation #1:

Place refugee warehousing at the top of the U.S. human rights agenda

Background

Refugee warehousing refers to the practice of housing individuals for years in refugee camps or settlements, restricting their mobility and limiting their human rights. According to UNHCR, the estimated average duration of protracted refugee situations is between 18 and 26 years. Currently, 5.8 million refugees have been living in camps for over 20 years. Warehousing contradicts refugees’ basic human rights outlined in the 1951 Refugee Convention, including the rights to employment (Articles 17-19) and movement (Article 26), and further exacerbates protracted situations by denying refugees the ability to integrate into broader communities and become self-sufficient. UNHCR’s 2014 Policy on Alternatives to Camps aims to make camps a last resort in dealing with refugee crises, and to ensure that any use of camps is strictly temporary and only for life-saving protection purposes.

Recommendations

USCRI recommends placing refugee warehousing at the top of the U.S. human rights agenda. Aid organizations, international agencies, and policymakers need to develop dedicated approaches that will prioritize the human rights laid out in the Refugee Convention, rights that are often hampered by warehousing policies. First, USCRI recommends that the United States use its foreign policy agenda to endorse UNHCR’s Policy on Alternatives to Camps and ensure that U.S. foreign aid agendas align with the objectives of the policy. Second, the government should also focus on improving refugee self-reliance through policies that promote freedom of movement and choice, including the rights to education and employment. Third, the Administration should push for refugees to be provided with national identity documents from host countries, and finally, donor countries and UNHCR should reimburse host countries for expenses related to dismantling warehousing systems.