“Part of my heart was torn away”: What the U.S. Government Owes the Tortured Survivors of Family Separation

Executive Summary

When the news broke in 2018 that the U.S. government was forcibly separating thousands of parents and children as young as infants at the U.S.-Mexico border, nationwide outcry ensued due to the evident trauma caused by the separations. Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) found that the cases of forcible family separation by the U.S. government that we documented constituted torture. PHR's torture finding was cited by the Biden campaign during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. However, as the election passed, uproar and outrage around family separation abated, but parents and children who were eventually reunited struggle to recover from severe psychological effects of the trauma they endured. Parents who were deported and separated from their children for three or even four years continued to suffer and wait in desperation for the moment when they could be with their children again.

This study documents the longer-term psychological impact of this inhumane policy of forced separation on parents who were deported by the United States government, most of them separated from their children for three to four years. The persistent and damaging psychological effects documented by PHR call out for acknowledgement, accountability, redress, and rehabilitation. This study also seeks to make visible the desires of the parents who were interviewed regarding means of redress owed to them by the U.S. government. In the context of a broad discussion about redress, it is essential that the views of affected communities be directly incorporated into research and policy recommendations.

Reparation is not a policy choice; it is the fulfilment of the U.S. government's obligation owed to victims as a result of its unlawful breach of international and domestic law.

PHR researchers conducted a content analysis of 13 psychological evaluations by PHR-affiliated expert clinicians who interviewed parents deported after being forcibly separated from their children by the U.S. government in conjunction with the "Zero Tolerance" policy. These forensic evaluations are conducted in accordance with the principles and methods of the UN Manual on the Effective Investigation and Documentation of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (known as the "Istanbul Protocol"). The parents were all clients of a collaborating partner, Al Otro Lado, a civil society organization based in Tijuana, Mexico that provides legal representation to refugees, asylum seekers, and other migrants. At the end of the evaluation interview, the clinicians asked a few additional questions concerning parents' wishes regarding accountability and redress.

According to the affidavits reviewed by PHR, all 13 parents interviewed had arrived with their families to seek asylum in the United States and were forcibly separated from their children, almost all in unexpected and chaotic ways. U.S. immigration officials conducted the separations in a brusque and cold manner and did not offer information about the reason for the separation or the process, causing great distress to both parents and children. In 10 out of 13 cases, parents describe not being given proper information, or any information at all, about why they were being separated, where their children would be taken, or for how long. In all but one case, the government initially failed to provide information to parents about where their children were, for weeks or even up to two months. Most of the parents were deported to dangerous situations. Over half of the parents (7 out of 13) reported that they continue to live in constant fear of persecution and hiding from gangs or cartels who threatened them before.

Although in most cases the separation had taken place several years before, the parents' despair was evident in the reporting of current symptoms at the time of the PHR evaluation. Almost universally, parents noted continued disturbances in sleep, nightmares, loss of appetite, loss of interest, fear for the future, constant worry, hopelessness, and loss of the ability to concentrate. One mother said, "I don't know if I will ever be able to recover from what I have experienced."

For parents and children, the trauma is ongoing and the possibility of healing remains elusive, as, despite many promises of change, policies of the Trump administration are still being enforced.

Almost all of the affidavits documented a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) (11/13), which means that their symptoms persisted for more than a month and continue to interfere with their daily life, while the remaining two parents displayed symptoms of PTSD just below the clinical level. Other diagnoses, according to PHR clinicians, included: major depressive disorder (10/13), generalized anxiety disorder (5/13), trauma related disorder (1), and adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood (1). Indications that the forced separation event played a significant role in mental health outcomes included symptoms directly related to the separation event, such as nightmares and flashbacks about the separation event, crying or other forms of distress when describing the separation or talking about their children, or being triggered by related stimuli. Many parents subjectively described the separation event as the worst thing they had ever experienced, even compared with other severe forms of trauma, such as assault. In virtually every case encountered, PHR's expert evaluators noted that the trauma suffered by the parents and the children warranted further intervention and ongoing therapeutic support, because the events were causing "significant distress" and ongoing functional impairment.

As in the 26 cases documented in PHR's 2020 report on family separation, PHR concludes that each of the 13 cases documented for this study constituted torture and temporary enforced disappearance. In response to these U.S. government abuses and subsequent psychological effects, parents called for a formal public apology by the government, an investigation such as a truth commission, financial compensation and funding for rehabilitation expenses, legal reforms to prevent repetition, and, importantly, permanent immigration status in the United States, to ensure that they would not be separated from their children again. These measures are all strongly supported in international human rights law, which requires states that inflict torture to ensure prompt and effective remedies for victims and survivors. Reparation is not a policy choice; it is the fulfilment of the U.S. government's obligation owed to victims as a result of its unlawful breach of international and domestic law. International treaties ratified by the United States require that states provide remedy, rehabilitation, and redress to survivors of torture and enforced disappearance and to their affected family members.

Key Recommendations

The U.S. Administration, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security should:

Provide redress to victims who suffered harm through forced separations in line with U.S. law and international treaty obligations: