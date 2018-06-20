Note to Correspondents on the withdrawal of the United States of America from the Human Rights Council
In answer to questions following the announcement by the United States of its decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General has the following to say:
The Secretary-General would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council. The UN's Human Rights architecture plays a very important role in the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General