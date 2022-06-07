NGO Statement in Support of Congressional Resolution to Waive Cargo Preference Requirement on Food Aid until 2025

Current cargo preference requirements make it more expensive for U.S. humanitarian food assistance programs to support vulnerable communities around the world.

High shipping costs and long transportation times due to cargo preference mean fewer commodities and less food can reach those in need. These costs also reduce the purchasing power of U.S. implementing partners who procure and transport in-kind aid to those in dire need.

As organizations involved in efforts to end global hunger, malnutrition, and extreme poverty, our community strongly supports measures in Congress that address rising shipping costs as the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine ripple out, impacting the global food system. We applaud the introduction of S.Con.Res.38 by Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and H.Con.Res.92 by Representatives Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), and Danny Davis (D-Ill.). These concurrent resolutions would temporarily waive the requirement under current law that mandates 50% of U.S. food aid exports be shipped on U.S. flagged vessels from now until 2025.

Cargo preference refers to all U.S. laws, regulations, and policies that require U.S. Government non-military cargo to be transported on privately owned, U.S.-flag commercial vessels. Current law requires 50% of all U.S. Government non-military cargo to comply with these guidelines. Unfortunately, this policy greatly impacts the effectiveness and efficiency of U.S. humanitarian assistance.

The number of children, mothers, and families worldwide that require emergency-level aid continues to skyrocket—driven by climate change, conflict, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine. As a result, we must efficiently maximize the use of foreign assistance resources to fight global hunger and prevent the most severe outcomes. Allowing food assistance programs to operate at their maximum efficiency level is more critically important than ever before. We thank our partners in Congress for championing global food security and nutrition programs. We stand ready to partner with all stakeholders transparently and inclusively on this effort.

ENDORSING INTERACTION MEMBER ORGANIZATIONS OF S.CON.RES.38 AND H.CON.RES.92 INCLUDE:

Action Against Hunger

Alliance to End Hunger

Bread for the World

CARE USA

Catholic Relief Services

Corus International

Food for the Hungry

Global Communities

InterAction

Islamic Relief USA

Mennonite Central Committee U.S.

Mercy Corps

ONE

Oxfam America

RESULTS

Save the Children

World Food Program USA

World Vision