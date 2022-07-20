NGO call to action: Our Statement on the Global Food Security Crisis

Right now, 49 million people are at risk of falling into famine.

In the next three months, life-threatening hunger is likely to expand for families in 20 hot spots around the world. The current devastating levels of hunger are expected to persist for years to come. Projections estimate that 670 million people---8% of the world---will still face hunger in 2030.

As U.S.-based organizations working to prevent and respond to these unprecedented levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, we urgently call for decisive mobilization and action by the Administration and Congress to mitigate the immediate loss of life and tackle the systemic challenges we face. Doubling down on building resilience has never been more important.

Hunger is rising around the world due to the increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, conflict, economic crises, and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. For many communities, especially those already marginalized, the compounding shocks have eroded the resilience of their food systems and they are reaching their breaking point---the conflict in Ukraine could be the final blow. The intensity and persistence of the food crisis are also straining local responders and humanitarian actors and forcing painful decisions about where to pull away much-needed aid to account for new hunger hot spots.

Without urgent action, improved access to communities in need, and increased resources for humanitarian needs and long-term development programs, families---particularly children---will continue to face devastating hunger. The world will face the consequences if we do not act: needless suffering and death, unrest, and displacement.

The recent $5 billion in emergency supplemental funds appropriated by the U.S. Congress is an important first step to responding to global hunger. These resources are critical to helping reach people now. The U.S. Government must continue to get these funds out the door as effectively and transparently as possible in a layered and multisectoral approach. We stand ready to work with Congress and the Administration to identify the gaps that remain.

Still, more work is needed to ensure we can prevent future escalations of hunger through improved long-term planning, better alignment of humanitarian and development programs, and an increased focus on adaptation and resilience building. This work will take a step change in USG leadership: significant policy shifts and robust investments in development programs that are proven to help prevent communities from falling into crisis and help them recover from shocks. This is a smart investment---studies have shown that for every $1 invested in resilience efforts, $3 is reduced in humanitarian assistance down the line.

We appreciate recent announcements and urge the Administration to continue to engage all actors and consult with NGOs as the response continues. This long-term effort will require close collaboration with stakeholders, including locally-led organizations.

The world knows too well the consequences of unmet needs and failure to take timely action in the face of severe hunger and malnutrition. This is a critical moment for the global community to rise to the current food security challenge before we see even more devastating and preventable loss of life.

The time for action is now.

Signed,

1,000 Days

Accelerate Global, LLC

Action Against Hunger

ADRA International

Alliance to End Hunger

American Jewish World Service

Anera

Bread for the World

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation

Cadasta Foundation

CARE USA

Church World Service

Corus International

Farm Journal Foundation

Food for the Hungry

Global Citizen

Global Communities

GOAL

Helen Keller Intl

HIAS

Humanity & Inclusion

InterAction

International Medical Corps

International Youth Foundation

Islamic Relief USA

Mennonite Central Committee U.S.

Mercy-USA for Aid and Development

National Cooperative Business Association CLUSA International

PATH

Plan International USA

Pulte Institute for Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame

Refugees International

Save the Children

SPOON

The Hunger Project

UNICEF USA

WaterAid America

World Vision