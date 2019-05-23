23 May 2019

As migrant numbers swell on the US-Mexico border, so do unmet needs

Published on 22 May 2019

‘It is a humanitarian crisis, but we don’t see any humanitarian response to it’

James Blake | Freelance journalist and analyst focusing on international security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian, and refugee issues.

A short walk over the bridge that connects the United States to Mexico, a group of 14 Guatemalans, the youngest a three-year-old girl, wait in the already hot early morning sun on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro crossing between Tijuana and San Diego.

The group, who had to pay off drug cartels for safety during the journey to Tijuana, slept rough on the roadside the past four nights. They are running low on money and need food and water. Fed up, losing hope, and scared, they are thinking about giving up and taking the long trip back to Guatemala – but that will only be possible if they receive money from a relative.

