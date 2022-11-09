Looking beyond the 2022 U.S. Midterms: IRC Reflects on what is at Stake for Refugees and Asylum-Seekers

New York, NY, November 8, 2022 — Over this past year, the world has seen humanitarian needs for resettlement and asylum reach new heights, particularly given the crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Venezuela, and other countries. With more than 100 million displaced globally, it is critical to have a robust U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and a fair and humane asylum system. As U.S. midterm elections come to a close, America’s choice will have critical consequences on refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing harm and coming to the U.S. The IRC looks beyond the midterm elections while making the case where humanitarian needs and economic interests align:

Provide certainty to Afghan evacuees: Humanitarian parole has allowed the Biden administration to quickly process Afghans, Ukrainians, and now Venezuelans fleeing conflict, persecution, and economic collapse. Yet, parole only allows these vulnerable populations to stay in the U.S. for up to two years and does not provide a path to permanent residency or eventual citizenship. The Afghan Adjustment Act , a bipartisan bill introduced in Congress, can address this legal uncertainty for Afghans. New IRC data has revealed that Afghans in the U.S. could contribute $1.4 billion in earnings and nearly $200 million in taxes in their first year of employment alone, proving that when countries implement policies to welcome refugees, there are often social and economic benefits. There was also widespread support for welcoming Afghans to America, with thirty-seven bipartisan governors stating their endorsement for welcoming and resettling Afghans in their states through budget and resource support and legislative measures . It is time for Congress to act.

Enact humane and equitable border policies: The continued use and expansion of Title 42 only further undermines the integrity of the U.S. asylum system by depriving asylum-seekers of their legal right to seek safety in the U.S. This harmful U.S. policy violates international and domestic law under the pretext of a public health measure to protect Americans from COVID-19. With nearly all other pandemic restrictions removed nationally, President Biden declaring the pandemic “over” , and COVID-19 testing protocols in place for migrants, there is absolutely no justification for this policy that has led to more than 2 million expulsions of asylum-seekers. Worse, this policy puts people at risk by sending them back to dangers similar or worse to those many tried to flee. A new study has revealed that a 10 percent reduction in asylum-seekers causes an overall loss to the U.S. economy of more than $8.9 billion – and federal, state, and local governments more than $1.5 billion – over five years. The U.S. can and should build a safe, orderly, and humane process to welcome asylum-seekers to stop the further exploitation of those in desperate need of safety. The IRC calls on the Biden Administration and Congress to stand for the protection of all asylum-seekers.

Continue to welcome and support the integration of refugees into local communities: States lay the foundation in ensuring that refugees are welcomed, taking critical steps to assist refugees in transitioning to their new lives in the U.S.. States have used their budgets to invest in the programs that support refugees, asylum-seekers, and other vulnerable individuals – with many states investing in the creation of Offices of New Americans. They have recognized the need and value of language accessibility in schools and across state agencies. Further, states have been taking a conscientious review of their requirements for accessing in-state tuition and professional re-credentialing to determine if and how refugees and other immigrants face particular barriers. The results of these efforts could not be clearer. Across the country, refugees are filling critical workforce shortages,revitalizing urban centers, and preserving shrinking rural communities. These efforts need to continue, and more states need to adopt them. Refugees are critical, valued members of our communities and states need to show it.

JC Hendrickson, Senior Director of Resettlement, Asylum, and Integration Policy and Advocacy at the International Rescue Committee, said:

“America has a long tradition of bipartisan support for refugees. Protecting vulnerable children and adults whose lives have been shattered due to conflict and disaster is core to U.S. values. Yet, American leadership is needed, especially with global displacement reaching all-time highs.

“Congress should work with the Biden Administration on systematic solutions that create humane and fair asylum policies to help those fleeing conflict and persecution, irrespective of the country they are from.

“Moreover, Congress must pass the Afghan Adjustment Act. More than 78,000 Afghans are now our neighbors, and they deserve the certainty that this bill would provide. Refugees and asylum-seekers have made the U.S. stronger and better for generations and current and incoming U.S. leadership must stand true to these American values.”

