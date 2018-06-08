08 Jun 2018

Letter to Congress in Support of Refugees

Report
from US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (448.83 KB)

June 8, 2018

Dear Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives:

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has been building a strong America since 1911. This has meant helping newcomers to learn language, job skills and prepare for citizenship through a Network of agencies across the nation. Since 1980, the USCRI network has resettled over 300,000 refugees from South East Asia, Africa, Middle East, and the former Soviet Union countries.

Today we see new policies and rhetoric that challenge our understanding of the basic values of our country. It’s not entirely new, we have seen this before in 1939 with the voyage of the St. Louis and other historical disregards to the plea of refugees and immigrants with well-founded fears of persecution.

I’m a recipient of an American by Choice Award from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2009 and a former refugee from Africa resettled in the great state of Georgia.

From the moment I arrived over three decades ago, I have dedicated my life to the welcome and protection of others who found themselves in similar situations, as a refugee or an immigrant. Like many immigrants and refugees, I have worked hard, raised a family, volunteer in my community and have had many blessings. But still, the idea of being a refugee, stateless, displaced and separated from family and loved ones is a consistent scar to remind all of us that our journey and suffering is real.

Despite the daily headlines that promote fear of immigrants, I know the history of the United States is also a history of refugees and immigrants. I urge you, as a member of Congress to see the faces and names of your constituents, your staffers and volunteers and think hard about how each of them came to be here. The family that loves them and the challenges they have overcome through the years. Today’s immigrants and refugees want nothing more. A chance for peace and freedom.

Today’s immigrants will be as grateful as I am to call this my country.

Sincerely,

Eskinder Negash

President/CEO

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.