19 Jul 2019

IRC: Reports of Zero US Refugee Admissions Next Year

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original

New York, NY, July 18, 2019 — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) responds this evening to reports of a refugee admissions goal of zero in Fiscal Year 2020.

Hans Van de Weerd, Vice President, Resettlement, Asylum and Integration at the International Rescue Committee said --

“Reports tonight that the U.S. considers admitting no refugees in 2020 will shock the conscience of millions of Americans. If confirmed, this decision is catastrophic for some of the most vulnerable people for whom resettlement is a life-saving last resort.

“An admissions goal of zero would be another low in a global race to the bottom led by an Administration that has introduced travel bans, illegal asylum procedures, family separations, child detention, and is now proposing to abandon a rich American tradition of providing safety and opportunity. These policies have caused unspeakable suffering for people most in need of protection.

“As we speak, IRC teams are working fearlessly around the world to ease suffering and ensure a more decent world - in Syria, in Yemen, in El Salvador, along the US border and elsewhere. Through their work, we see firsthand the very real issues that are causing a record-breaking number of people to flee their homes in search of safety.

“While the White House is abdicating America’s legacy as a safe haven for persecuted people, Congress is stepping up. The GRACE Act would ensure America does its part for the world’s most vulnerable refugees no matter who is president. These efforts give us hope.

“Refugees and immigrants define America. The US refugee admissions program is a humanitarian success story that saves lives and makes our communities stronger. Ending refugee resettlement would irreparably harm America’s credibility and influence in the global pursuit of human dignity, peace and stability. It is imperative that the United States avoids this grave error."

Media Contacts

IRC Global Communications
+1 646 761 0307
communications@rescue.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.