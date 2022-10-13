IRC Reacts to the Biden Administration’s Steps for a Humanitarian Parole Program for Venezuelan Migrants

New York, NY, October 13, 2022 --- We welcome the news that the Biden Administration has decided to provide a new humanitarian parole program for some Venezuelans, similar to the one offered to Ukrainians, as a way to more quickly process vulnerable asylum-seekers. However, it is unacceptable that the U.S. will at the same time expel Venezuelans who do not have a private sponsor, as well as other asylum-seekers fleeing from countries like Haiti and Honduras. These crises, which the IRC has highlighted in our annual Watchlistreport, illustrate the scale and nature of humanitarian distress that constitutes a global system failure.

Venezuela is one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with an estimated 7 million people in need of humanitarian aid, and 6 million people displaced abroad, the third largest globally after Syria and Ukraine: 9.3 million people in Venezuela face food insecurity, with 57 percent of pregnant women facing malnutrition and 1 in 3 hospitals with no access to drinking water. The region needs to invest in responses that address the root causes of displacement in the Americas, as well as create humanitarian reception programs in countries of first refuge and along the route of migration. In the U.S., while private sponsorship programs and humanitarian parole should continue to be options available to people seeking safety, they cannot replace a functioning asylum system. The scale of this crisis demands a more robust response that also includes bringing an end to harmful policies like Title 42 and scaling up refugee processing in the region.

Daniel Berlin, Deputy Director of Crossborder, Asylum, and Migration at the International Rescue Committee, said:

*"Restrictive and inhumane border policies only fuel the further exploitation of those in desperate need of safety. We welcome all the necessary measures the U.S. has taken to help displaced people from Afghanistan and Ukraine, but other crises cannot be neglected. Seeking asylum is a human right, and it is a moral and legal imperative to give refuge to those fleeing for their lives no matter their nationality, race, religion, color, or creed. *

"Furthermore, Mexico has already received a historic number of asylum claims, and the U.S. commitment to only welcome Venezuelans with private sponsors and return others to Mexico will put more pressure on an already stretched system with limited support. The U.S. can and should build a safe, orderly, and humane process to welcome asylum seekers. Civil society and local communities on both sides of the border have the expertise and infrastructure to help with humanitarian reception services, providing shelter, food, basic medical care, transportation needs, and legal orientation, to name a few. With millions of lives at stake, the IRC calls on the Biden Administration to stand for the protection of all asylum seekers."

ABOUT THE IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC works in more than 40 countries and in 28 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

THE IRC'S RESPONSE IN MEXICO

Since 2019, the IRC is supporting people on the move in Mexico. Currently, the IRC is responding along the main migration corridors: from the southern to the northern borders and along the routes through the country. The IRC's programs offer a response to the urgent needs of displaced people and asylum seekers, including economic recovery and development; mental health and psychosocial support; prevention and response to gender-based violence; access to critical information through InfoDigna, a multi-channel information platform; prevention and mitigation of COVID-19; child protection services; as well as identifying needs and referring cases to local service providers. Additionally, the IRC is supporting local integration efforts by providing cultural orientation to individuals who have chosen to stay in Mexico.