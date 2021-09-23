IRC: As Biden Administration sets refugee admissions cap at 125,000, Afghan parolees remain without resettlement services

New York, NY, September 22, 2021 — As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan evinces the need for responsive refugee resettlement efforts and following reports that President Biden will fulfill his commitment to set the annual refugee admissions ceiling at 125,000, the International Rescue Committee calls on the U.S. Congress to pass legislation that ensures all Afghan evacuees are eligible for resettlement services and are provided a pathway to legal permanent residency.

As the U.S. welcomes Afghan refugees to their new communities, it is critical that they have access to the same necessary resources and opportunities to transition successfully to life in the U.S. as all resettled refugees. Congress must ensure both provisions are included in the FY22 Continuing Resolution introduced this week in the House.

While the proposed admissions increase to 125,000 refugees is significant first step, the IRC is also renewing its call to the Biden Administration ahead of this year's Presidential Determination to dedicate efforts to resource and modernize the USRAP to ensure effective and efficient processing; strengthen reception and integration services; and increase community participation in resettlement.

Resettlement agencies like the IRC are witnessing a groundswell of support from the American public. The IRC has seen a 47 percent increase in volunteer applications in this past month compared to the same timeframe last year. Recent polling by CBS News/YouGov shows that 81 percent of Americans say the U.S. should help its Afghan allies come to the U.S. and an earlier poll this year that reveals 56 percent of Americans believe that the number the U.S. should resettle each year be at minimum of 95,000, the bipartisan average admissions cap from 1980 to 2016.

The response by elected leaders across the country has been overwhelmingly in support of welcoming Afghans. This includes bipartisan support from 37 governors, among them 19 Republicans, and support from the U.S. Conference of Mayors - exhibiting the known bipartisan support for welcoming refugees that must be answered with a robust and flexible refugee admissions program. The private sector has also shown unprecedented support for resettlement efforts. The IRC's private sector partners and foundations are stepping up to support refugees through financial and in-kind commitments as hundreds of employers also look to refugees for their indispensible professional skill sets.

Hans Van de Weerd, Vice President of Resettlement, Asylum, and Integration at the IRC, said: