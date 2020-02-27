Interlocking Set of Trump Administration Policies at the U.S.-Mexico Border Bars Virtually All from Asylum

By Muzaffar Chishti and Jessica Bolter

Through a set of interlocking policies, the Trump administration has walled off the asylum system at the U.S.-Mexico border, guaranteeing that only a miniscule few can successfully gain protection. While the Migrant Protection Protocols, more commonly known as Remain in Mexico, have been a key part of throttling asylum applications, two newer, far less visible programs hold the potential to complete the job.

The Prompt Asylum Case Review (PACR) program and the Humanitarian Asylum Review Program (HARP), which are byproducts of the administration’s newly implemented rule barring asylum eligibility for individuals who transit through another country to reach the U.S.-Mexico border, aim to adjudicate any humanitarian claims and remove within ten days those who do not meet the standards. First piloted in El Paso last October, the two programs have been rolled out across other sections of the border recently, giving the government new tools to deny the vast majority of protection claims made by Central Americans, Mexicans, and, potentially, migrants from other corners of the world.

In the process, the administration has achieved another promise of the Trump presidency: Virtually ending “catch and release”—a catchphrase to describe a policy that allows release of migrants after apprehension to live in the United States while their asylum claims are being processed. The administration has accomplished this by executing a sequence of policies that erect a range of consequences for migrants arriving at the border—particularly for families, who in the last few years have constituted the bulk of those seeking asylum and have been released while waiting for their claim to be decided. “This administration’s networks of policies and international agreements have enabled [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] to apply [a] consequence or alternative pathway to almost 95 percent of those who we apprehend, rather than releasing them into the interior of the United States,” CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan testified February 27 at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Until recently, migrants arriving at the southwest border without proper documentation were either released or detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). And families, even when detained, were released relatively soon after. Families and children have made up increasing shares of migrants apprehended at the border since 2014. In fiscal year (FY) 2019, they accounted for almost two-thirds of those taken into custody after crossing the border illegally. And 91 percent of those families came from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. At the same time, the number of migrants apprehended from countries other than these three and Mexico, which in years prior had amounted to a relative trickle, nearly quadrupled over the course of a year—reaching 77,000. Border apprehensions hit 133,000 in May 2019—the highest monthly tally since March 2006. With resources stretched to the breaking point, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) searched for new ways to tamp the flows.

With PACR and HARP added to a mix of other tools, DHS now has more policy choices at its disposal to deal with migrants arriving at ports of entry without valid documentation or crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. And overhanging these border initiatives are decisions by the Attorney General that since 2018 have narrowed the qualifying criteria for asylum, eliminating possible claims related to gang or domestic violence or the fear of persecution because a relative has been persecuted.

With the layered approaches at the border, opportunities for asylum seekers to enter the United States are sparse and seemingly confined to migrants from non-Spanish speaking countries. However, with the arrival of the PACR program, which reportedly is currently principally applied to Central Americans, the infrastructure is now in place to apply it to migrants from non-Spanish speaking countries as well. The programmatic and policy building blocks of this web of interconnected policies have been built steadily since 2018, as Table 1 reflects.

The array of options for DHS presents a number of advantages for the administration. First, their multiplicity provides immunity from court injunctions: if one measure were to be struck down, others could be employed. Second, they introduce an element of uncertainty and chaos into migrants’ decision-making. A Honduran crossing the border with his child does not know whether they will be sent back to Mexico, removed to Guatemala, returned to Honduras, or possibly be released into the United States. Finally, the different options allow resources to be tailored to how distinct populations are likely to seek entry into the United States, and thereby work in coordination to curtail entry across the board.

Following is a look at the individual strategies, in the order in which they were implemented.

Metering

Metering, which is the imposition of limits on the number of people who can apply daily for asylum at a port of entry, has been in effect for the longest of any of the active programs. To be sure, it was first implemented by the Obama administration in 2016 to deal with the surge of Haitians arriving at the San Ysidro port of entry in California. However, the Trump administration scaled it up and expanded it to most ports of entry, and has subjected all nationalities to it, including Mexicans seeking asylum. At its height, in August 2019, University of Texas researchers documented 26,000 people on waitlists across the border.

Migrant Protection Protocols

MPP, initially implemented in January 2019, was scaled up following a June 9, 2019 agreement between the United States and Mexico. The latter signed the agreement under threat of U.S. tariffs, pledging to accept and hold more migrants back under the program widely known as Remain in Mexico, and increase its own immigration enforcement. Since then, MPP has expanded geographically (it is operational in all but one section of the border—Big Bend, Texas) and in terms of nationalities subject to it. Even so, the number of people placed in the program monthly has decreased since August 2019.

All migrants from Spanish-speaking countries (regardless of whether they speak Spanish themselves), besides Mexico, can be placed in MPP, and a total of 59,000 have been. The program was expanded to Brazilians (most of whom speak Portuguese) as of January 29. When MPP was at its height in summer 2019, most migrants sent back to Mexico were from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. In recent months, MPP seems to be DHS’ program of choice for migrants from other countries (see Figure 1). While more than 9,000 Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Hondurans were placed in MPP in August, just over 800 were in January. On the other hand, the number of Ecuadorians, for example, placed in MPP has remained relatively steady since July, when 500 were put into MPP; there were 552 in January, the most migrants of any one nationality returned that month.