Immigrants’ rights organizations urge the Biden administration to permanently end Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies

December 17, 2021

By Email

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden Jr.

President of the United States

The Honorable Kamala D. Harris

Vice President of the United States

Cc: The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The Honorable Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General of the United States

The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

Dear President Biden and Vice President Harris:

We, the undersigned 242 organizations, write in dismay at the administration’s decision to expand the Remain in Mexico policy and deploy it in tandem with Title 42 in order to turn away to danger families and individuals who are seeking safety in the United States. Nearly eleven months since taking office, this administration continues to violate U.S. asylum law and evade U.S. treaty obligations by blocking and returning asylum seekers to places where their lives and safety are in peril. We urge the administration to terminate these harmful, illegal policies and ensure that people fleeing persecution and torture can request asylum and other protections at the border, including at ports of entry.

Despite repeated statements decrying Remain in Mexico as dangerous and inhumane – and issuing memoranda to terminate it – this administration has inexplicably and unconscionably chosen to expand Remain in Mexico beyond the scope of it under the prior administration. Now, non-Mexican migrants and asylum seekers from any country in the Western Hemisphere are subject to forced returns to danger in Mexico, including Haitians, who often face targeted anti-Black violence and discrimination there. The first implementation of Remain in Mexico led to massive human rights violations with more than 1,500 reported killings, kidnappings, rapes, torture, and other violent attacks against people returned to Mexico. There is no reason to believe this time will be different. As the union representing USCIS asylum officers and more than 50 former Immigration Judges and Members of the Board of Immigration Appeals have made clear, this deadly program cannot be implemented safely, humanely, or in compliance with U.S. law.

The decision earlier this month to renew the Title 42 order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for another 60 days and use this unjustifiable policy in conjunction with Remain in Mexico to block, return, and expel people seeking asylum in the United States to danger is gravely concerning. There is no public health justification for continuing to bar people seeking protection at the border, as senior CDC scientists and other public health experts, including Dr. Fauci, have repeatedly explained to Congress and the public.

Continuing to turn away asylum seekers is particularly galling, as vaccinated tourists and shoppers with visas are now permitted to cross the southern border while people in search of refuge are turned away at U.S. ports of entry. Human rights organizations have documented more than 7,600 reported kidnappings and attacks against people blocked in or expelled to Mexico under Title 42. In addition, the U.S. government continues to expel families and adults to Haiti, despite warnings by the Department of Homeland Security’s internal civil rights watchdog that such expulsions risked civil and human rights violations and the opinion of a former senior State Department official which confirmed that such expulsions violate U.S. obligations to not expel or return individuals who fear persecution, death, or torture. Nothing prevents this administration from immediately halting the use of Title 42 to block and expel asylum seekers to danger.

As President Biden recently reaffirmed, reinforcing respect for human rights is not only in the national security interest but “rights-respecting democracies are more peaceful, prosperous, and stable.” We urge the administration to immediately stop inflicting violence on people seeking safety in our country by permanently ending these policies and restoring the core human right of access to asylum in compliance with U.S. and international refugee laws.

Respectfully,

ADL (Anti-Defamation League)

Advocating Opportunity

African Diaspora for Good Governance

Al Otro Lado

Albuquerque FaithWorks Collaborative

Aldea - The People's Justice Center

Alianza Nacional de Campesinas

All Souls NYC Unitarian Church Peace and Justice Task Force

Alliance San Diego

American Gateways

American Immigration Council

American Immigration Lawyers Association

American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)

Americans for Immigrant Justice

Arab American Family Services

Arizona Dream Act Coalition

Arizona Justice For Our Neighbors

Asylum Access

Asylum Access México (AAMX) A.C.

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP)

Ayuda

Berrien Immigrant Solidarity Network

Bethany Christian Services

Bethany House of Hospitality

Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)

Border Angels

Border Kindness

Border Network for Human Rights

California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice

Caminando Juntos - Presentation Sisters Hispanic Ministry

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights Coalition

Caravan For The Children

Carolina Jews for Justice

Casa del Migrante en Tijuana, A.C.

Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico

Catholic Coalition for Migrants and Refugees

Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc.

Catholic Legal Services, Archdiocese of Miami

Center for Gender & Refugee Studies

Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law

Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP)

Center for Victims of Torture

Central American Resource Center – CARECEN – of California

Centro Legal de la Raza

Chicago Jewish Coalition for Refugees

Chicago Religious Leadership Network on Latin America-CRLN

Chicana Latina Foundation

Christian Reformed Church Office of Social Justice

Church Women United in New York State

Church World Service

Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership (CSPL)

Coalition on Human Needs

Colorado Asylum Center

Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy, & Research Organization (CLLARO)

Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach

Columbia Law School Immigrants' Rights Clinic

Community Change Action

Cornell Asylum and Convention Against Torture Appeals Clinic

Council for Global Equality

Daughters of Charity-Province of St. Louise

Detention Watch Network

Disability Rights California

Disciples Immigration Legal Counsel

Disciples Refugee & Immigration Ministries

Doctors for Camp Closure

Edmonds Lutheran Church

Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project

Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) Action

Faith in Public Life

Families for Freedom

Farmworker Justice

First Focus on Children

Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project

Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America

Former Peace Corps Volunteer

Franciscan Action Network

Freedom for Immigrants

Freedom Network USA

Friends Committee on National Legislation

Frontera de Cristo

Futures Without Violence

Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project

Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network (GAIN)

Georgia Human Rights Clinic

Global Exchange

Government Accountability Project

Guadalupe Presbyterian Church USA

Haitian Bridge Alliance

Her Justice, Inc.

HIAS

Home is Here NOLA

Hope Border Institute

Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative

Human Rights First

Human Rights Initiative of North Texas

Human Rights Watch

Humanitarian Outreach for Migrant Emotional Health (H.O.M.E.)

Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

Immigrant Action Alliance

Immigrant Defenders Law Center

Immigrant Justice Advocacy Movement

Immigration Center for Women and Children

Immigration Equality

Immigration Hub

Inspiritus

Instituto para las Mujeres en la Migración (IMUMI)

International Mayan League

International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP)

International Rescue Committee

Jemez Peacemakers

Jesuit Refugee Service/USA

Jewish Activists for Immigration Justice of Western MA

Jewish Family Service of San Diego

Jewish Labor Committee

Just Neighbors Ministry

Justice for Our Neighbors El Paso

Justice in Motion

Karen Organization of San Diego

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

Kino Border Initiative / Iniciativa Kino para la Frontera

La Raza Community Resource Center

La Resistencia

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center

Las Vanders

Latin America Working Group (LAWG)

Leadership Conference of Women Religious

Legal Aid Justice Center

Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church

Loretto Community Latin America/Caribbean Committee

Los Angeles LGBT Center

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service

Madres e Hijos

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

Maryland Against ICE Detention

Maryland Legislative Coalition

Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition

Matthew 25 The Gorge

Mennonite Central Committee U.S.

Mexican American Bar Association of Los Angeles County

Migrant Center for Human Rights

Milwaukee Zen Center

Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception

Mississippi Center for Justice

MomsRising

National Council of Jewish Women

National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Long Beach & West Orange County (CA)

National Education Association

National Immigrant Justice Center

National Immigration Law Center

National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice

National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights

National Partnership for New Americans

Network in Solidarity with the People of Guatemala (NISGUA)

Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA

New York Immigration Coalition

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project

Orange County Equality Coalition

Orange County Jewish Coalition for Refugees

Organizacion en California de Lideres Campesinas, Inc.

Oxfam America

Partnerships for Trauma Recovery

Pax Christi MA

Pax Christi New Jersey

Pax Christi New York State

Pax Christi Pacific Northwest

Pedro Arrupe Jesuit Institute

Pennsylvania Council of Churches

Physicians for Human Rights

Project Corazon/Lawyers for Good Government

Public Counsel

Public Law Center

Puentes de Cristo a Presbyterian Border Ministry

Quixote Center

RAICES

Rainbow Beginnings

Rainbow Bridge Asylum Seekers

Ravenswood Presbyterian Church

Refugee Action Network

Refugee Congress

Refugee Council USA

RefugeeOne

Refugees International

RefugePoint

Rio Grande Borderland Ministries

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network

Saint Susanna Church

San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium

Saratoga Immigration Coalition

Save the Children

Save the Children Action Network

Second Congregational Church, UCC

Sisters and Brothers of Immigrants

Sisters of Jesus and Mary

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Justice Team

Sisters of St Joseph

Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood NY Office of Justice, Peace, Integrity of Creation

Social Justice Coalition, Central Lutheran Church

Society for Humanistic Judaism

South Bay People Power

South Texas Human Rights Center

Southern Border Communities Coalition

Southern California Immigration Project

St Athanasius School

St. John's Presbyterian Church in Berkeley

St. Susanna Pax Christi/Pax Christi MA Board

Student Clinic for Immigrant Justice

Syrian Community Network

Tahirih Justice Center

Takoma Park Mobilization -- Equal Justice

TASSC (Torture Abolition & Survivors' Support Coalition) International

Texas Impact

The Advocates for Human Rights

The American Civil Liberties Union

The Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc.

The Farmworker Association of Florida

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The United Methodist Church - General Board of Church and Society

The Workers Circle

Transgender Law Center

T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights

U.S. Immigration Policy Center at UC San Diego

UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic

UndocuBlack Network

Union for Reform Judaism

Unitarian Universalist Refugee & Immigrant Services & Education

Unitarian Universalist Service Committee

Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice

United Church of Christ Justice and Local Church Ministries

United We Dream

US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

VECINA

Vera Institute of Justice

Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA)

We Are All America

Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration

Wind of the Spirit Immigrant Resource Center

Wisconsin United Methodist Church

Witness at the Border

Women's Refugee Commission

World Relief